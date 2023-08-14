ING Groep NV Acquires New Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VeriSign by 88.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.70. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at $135,399,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total transaction of $27,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,871.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,285 shares of company stock worth $10,310,425 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

