Mather Group LLC. Has $323,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PPL were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,373 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,483,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,224,000 after purchasing an additional 367,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in PPL by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

