117,827 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 117,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,062,711.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $457,248. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNPR opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

