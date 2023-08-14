ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 72,515 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $76.53 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.