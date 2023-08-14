Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $57.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

