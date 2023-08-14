ING Groep NV Increases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 624.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,427 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 425.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.4 %

MGM opened at $45.83 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,804 shares of company stock worth $14,149,774. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

