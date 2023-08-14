ING Groep NV Takes Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.12% of Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Howard Hughes by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHC stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $223.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,883.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,569,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,072,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 208,756 shares of company stock worth $15,526,204 over the last three months. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

