ING Groep NV Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $548.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. BNP Paribas downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

