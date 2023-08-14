ING Groep NV Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in ASML by 100.0% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 126.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $661.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $711.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

