ING Groep NV Has $4.98 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 183.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $166.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

