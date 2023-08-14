Mather Group LLC. Has $286,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

