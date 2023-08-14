ING Groep NV Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1,491.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,227 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.43 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

