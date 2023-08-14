ING Groep NV Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,532,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,253,000 after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AECOM by 23.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 41.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 109,259 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 28.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $88.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $84.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

