Mather Group LLC. Invests $288,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $216,769,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $208.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.37. The stock has a market cap of $203.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

