Mather Group LLC. Sells 15,176 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,176 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

About U.S. Bancorp



U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

