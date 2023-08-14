Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1,267.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $95.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

