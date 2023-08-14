Mather Group LLC. Sells 896 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $7,432,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $91.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $477.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

