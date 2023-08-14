Mather Group LLC. Sells 55 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $229.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.14 and a 200 day moving average of $203.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

