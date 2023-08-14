Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 183.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 88,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.40 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.