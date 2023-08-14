Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,598. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.9 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $218.00 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $166.93 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.