Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 86,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,174 shares of company stock worth $12,522,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $394.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.21. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $408.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WST. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

