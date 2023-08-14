Mather Group LLC. Has $413,000 Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

