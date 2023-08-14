Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 157,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,153,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE BNL opened at $16.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.84%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

