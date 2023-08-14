Mather Group LLC. Sells 868 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 323.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after buying an additional 2,102,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,286,000 after buying an additional 2,005,409 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ET opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

View Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.