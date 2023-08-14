Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $22,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,035 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 628,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.