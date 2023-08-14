GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.8 %

GPI stock opened at $273.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.21. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $277.47.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,850 shares of company stock worth $3,912,928. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

