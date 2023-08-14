Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases 109 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $244,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 95,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 29,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 124,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $154.45 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $448.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

