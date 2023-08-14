Mather Group LLC. Sells 385 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ACWI stock opened at $96.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $99.53. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

