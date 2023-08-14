Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.36.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.20%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

