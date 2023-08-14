Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novartis by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 872.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after buying an additional 556,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $103.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.60. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $219.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

