Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $169,744,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.93 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

