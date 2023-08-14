Mather Group LLC. Sells 19,862 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,862 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $43.73 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $160.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

