Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,180 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $89.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.95 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.