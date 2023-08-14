Mather Group LLC. Buys 1,304 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $76.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.14.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

