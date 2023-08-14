Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $724,000 Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $1,868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 123.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $292,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 805,805 shares of company stock worth $21,168,094 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

