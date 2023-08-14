L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,245 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $187.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

