Mather Group LLC. Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

