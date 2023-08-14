Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after buying an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $125.59 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

