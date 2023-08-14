Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 15 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in NVR by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NVR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,024,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $138,433,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,156.73 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,816.55 and a 1-year high of $6,474.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6,174.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,728.03. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. NVR’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $123.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 440.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $674,469,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,469,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,767 shares of company stock worth $60,893,940 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

