Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,030 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

