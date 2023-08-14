Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,540 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $209,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,345,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.0 %

FHN stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

