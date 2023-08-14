Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,846.55 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,034.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,858.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.