Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $721,085,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,938,000 after purchasing an additional 840,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

Shares of AON stock opened at $320.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.96 and a 200 day moving average of $320.47. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

