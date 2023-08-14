Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $636,000 Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 1,120.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

