Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $76.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29.

Insider Activity

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.