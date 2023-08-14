Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,966,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 121.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Century Communities by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.61. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $818.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

