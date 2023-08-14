Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Dollar General by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 87,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,089,000 after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Dollar General by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,585,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,649,000 after purchasing an additional 692,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $164.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

