The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $289.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.24. The company has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

