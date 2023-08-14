GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $6,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $6,115,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 314,684 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,862,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 7,415 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $81,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.4 %

SOI opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

