Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $936,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $67.22 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

